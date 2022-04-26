Over 46% Of People Said This Canned Meat Is Actually Really Good

Some people might have the perception that canned food isn't as healthy or nutritious as fresh food, but that isn't always the case. This is one of the many myths about canned food, but the truth is that these foods, such as fruits and vegetables, are canned at the height of freshness (via The Providence Journal). As a matter of fact, some of these canned foods, like pumpkin, have even more nutrients than the fresh variety.

Keeping some cans of your favorite foods on hand makes whipping up dinners and desserts easier, and can serve as crucial supplies in case of a disaster. When it comes to canned meat, however, you may immediately think of SPAM, but there are other canned options like tuna, salmon, and chicken breast.

Many of us might have a can of tuna in the pantry, but we want to know what other canned meats are popular. Mashed polled 594 U.S. residents to get the scoop on which of these canned meats are the most liked.