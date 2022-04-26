Costco Shoppers Are So Excited To Grab This Returning Frozen Mango Treat

As we head into warmer weather, it's time to stock up on frozen treats. Whether you prefer fruit flavors or a creamy chocolate, there's sure to be an ice pop for you to enjoy. If you want to take matters into your own hands, try these summer ice pop recipes. But if you don't want to wait around for your sweet treat to solidify in the freezer, then head over to a grocery store, where there'll be plenty of options you can eat right away.

Instagram user @costcohotfinds recently posted a video of a box of mangohelada treats that you can buy at Costco. This frozen mango creation, which is made by La Michoacana, has chamoy and Tajín, so there's a bit of saltiness and spice in addition to the sweetness from the fruit. If you liked these mango chile popsicles from Costco, then make sure to keep an eye out for these mangohelada cups on your next Costco run. In the video, @costcohotfinds says that one box contains eight treats and sells for $10.99, but prices can vary from store to store.