How To Get A Spicy Chicken Sandwich From Pizza Hut - Exclusive
We've all faced this dinnertime dilemma: You're looking to grab something quick and easy, and yet no one can come to a consensus on what to order, making the process anything but convenient. Perhaps someone in the family wants to order a pizza, while others may want to hit the Popeyes or Chick-fil-A drive-thru for a spicy chicken sandwich. Well, what if we told you that you could have your cake and eat it too (and by that we of course mean have your pizza and your chicken sandwich) — without having to compromise? Such is the case with some clever ordering from Pizza Hut.
Recently Mashed got the chance to catch up with the folks at the Hut to talk all things pizza and beyond. Along the way, we learned some pretty useful tricks that will expand your Pizza Hut possibilities beyond your wildest dreams. In an exclusive interview, Pizza Hut's Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Morgan shared her absolute favorite menu hack, which makes for a super simple way to satisfy your cravings for a spicy chicken sandwich. And she says it also happens to be "the perfect compliment to a Pizza Hut pizza."
Get a spicy chicken sandwich with this simple Pizza Hut menu hack
All you need for this menu hack is three ingredients from the Pizza Hut menu, and you'll be on your way to spicy chicken sandwich heaven, according to Pizza Hut CMO Lindsay Morgan. "You can do a breadstick [order] and then order a side of boneless wings," she said, adding that, personally, she likes "the spiciest buffalo [sauce]." But no matter what your spice preference is there are three buffalo flavors," so Pizza Hut always has you covered.
Next, Morgan advised to "slice the breadsticks, and then I put the boneless wings [inside] the breadstick," basically, creating a spicy chicken hoagie. To finish it off, "I like to drizzle mine with ranch," added Morgan. And that's all there is to it: Three simple menu items, three simple steps, and you've got yourself a delicious concoction. Plus, with several pieces of chicken and a handful of breadsticks that come in each order, there will be plenty of food for sharing ... or let's be honest, saving for second and third helpings.
