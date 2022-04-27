How To Get A Spicy Chicken Sandwich From Pizza Hut - Exclusive

We've all faced this dinnertime dilemma: You're looking to grab something quick and easy, and yet no one can come to a consensus on what to order, making the process anything but convenient. Perhaps someone in the family wants to order a pizza, while others may want to hit the Popeyes or Chick-fil-A drive-thru for a spicy chicken sandwich. Well, what if we told you that you could have your cake and eat it too (and by that we of course mean have your pizza and your chicken sandwich) — without having to compromise? Such is the case with some clever ordering from Pizza Hut.

Recently Mashed got the chance to catch up with the folks at the Hut to talk all things pizza and beyond. Along the way, we learned some pretty useful tricks that will expand your Pizza Hut possibilities beyond your wildest dreams. In an exclusive interview, Pizza Hut's Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Morgan shared her absolute favorite menu hack, which makes for a super simple way to satisfy your cravings for a spicy chicken sandwich. And she says it also happens to be "the perfect compliment to a Pizza Hut pizza."