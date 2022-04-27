How Long It Really Takes Häagen-Dazs To Bring New Flavors To Market - Exclusive

When new ideas are brought to the team, it can take over a year to get the perfect pints. Rachel Jaiven, head of marketing for Häagen-Dazs, said of the brand's new City Sweets collection, "The idea started [in] late 2020, and then we go through a number of different iterations with our team on flavors and getting it right. Then, we have to make sure that we can make it on the line and then we bring it to market and it starts to hit shelves in January, the year that we launched."

She continued, "It's quite a process, a very fun one, and time actually goes really quickly when we do it." Sounds like an exciting and delicious time. Jaiven also described the new line as a play on the original Häagen-Dazs flavors, which fans are extremely loyal to, as the company has seen over time. Jaiven explained that, when the marketing for a new product begins, the brand tends to reach younger consumers with unique flavors like these. However, Häagen-Dazs does see a strong love of ice cream across all ages. Although vanilla, which is Häagen-Dazs' top-selling flavor, remains a classic that can't be beat.

Head to the Häagen-Dazs website to learn more about its products and the new City Sweets Ice Cream Collection.