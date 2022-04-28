TikTok's Latest Avocado 'Toast' Features A Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Find
TikTok has given foodies a lot to think about since the social media platform exploded in popularity a few years back. Remember when it had caffeine lovers stocking up on instant java to create the delightfully fluffy whipped coffee beverage known as Dalgona coffee? And who could forget about the pancake cereal that was TikTok's most popular food trend in 2020?
Formerly at the peak of social media's food culture, a majority of these once-viral TikTok recipes are now long past their heyday. (After all, when's the last time you skipped the Doritos and instead made a batch of pasta chips to munch on?) However, a few dishes are still going strong. Take a look at avocado toast, which initially gained popularity outside of TikTok but has continued to stay in the spotlight thanks, in part, to a few fresh takes on the brunch favorite that have trended on the video-sharing platform. Earlier this year, we saw TikTokers get fancy by grating hard-boiled eggs on top of their avocado toast, and now, another version of the dish is making the rounds.
Featuring Trader Joe's fan-favorite frozen hash brown patties in place of bread, hash brown avocado toast is the latest food trend that TikTokers like @lizastian are raving about. "My new breakfast obsession," the user captioned a video shared this week in which they demonstrated how they're making the TJ's-inspired dish for themselves.
How TikTok users make Trader Joe's-inspired hash brown avocado toast
Frozen hash browns have long been considered among the TJ's breakfast items that should be in your kitchen. Therefore, we can't say we're shocked that they're the star of TikTok's latest food trend, in which foodies are replacing the bread in their avocado toast with the grocer's crispy potato patties. TikToker @kelseysfoodreviews appears to have been the first person to share the "hack" in a video posted on December 29, 2020. However, the TJ's-inspired breakfast dish has only recently picked up steam, and, as of this writing, TikTok videos with the hashtag #hashbrownavocadotoast have collectively amassed a whopping 4.7 million views.
TikTok user @lizastian is one of the more recent creators to hop on the trend, sharing their take on hash brown avocado toast in a post from this week. In the video, the user can be seen topping two air-fried TJ's hash brown patties with mashed avocado, scrambled eggs, Tabasco, and Everything But The Bagel seasoning, which their followers seem to think is a winning combination. "This looks bomb," one person commented. "Might need to try this," quipped another fan, though a few have run into some trouble trying to do the same. "These have been sold out for 2 weeks thanks tik tok but they are sooooo good so I don't blame anyone going crazy on these lol," user @Lupitamm90 wrote, leading us to believe that this trend might be here to stay.