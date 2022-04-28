TikTok's Latest Avocado 'Toast' Features A Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Find

TikTok has given foodies a lot to think about since the social media platform exploded in popularity a few years back. Remember when it had caffeine lovers stocking up on instant java to create the delightfully fluffy whipped coffee beverage known as Dalgona coffee? And who could forget about the pancake cereal that was TikTok's most popular food trend in 2020?

Formerly at the peak of social media's food culture, a majority of these once-viral TikTok recipes are now long past their heyday. (After all, when's the last time you skipped the Doritos and instead made a batch of pasta chips to munch on?) However, a few dishes are still going strong. Take a look at avocado toast, which initially gained popularity outside of TikTok but has continued to stay in the spotlight thanks, in part, to a few fresh takes on the brunch favorite that have trended on the video-sharing platform. Earlier this year, we saw TikTokers get fancy by grating hard-boiled eggs on top of their avocado toast, and now, another version of the dish is making the rounds.

Featuring Trader Joe's fan-favorite frozen hash brown patties in place of bread, hash brown avocado toast is the latest food trend that TikTokers like @lizastian are raving about. "My new breakfast obsession," the user captioned a video shared this week in which they demonstrated how they're making the TJ's-inspired dish for themselves.