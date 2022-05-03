TikTok Is Loving Padma Lakshmi's Birthday Moment With Her Dog

Everyone seems to have an absolute favorite celebrity chef, from the raunchy Gordon Ramsay to the Domestic Goddess, Martha Stewart. For some, an adoration for a chef may come from one of their tasty recipes but for others, its their TV persona that captures a fan's attention — and sometimes it's both! And yet, for those like Duff Goldman, it's social media posts that really create a stir among fans.

You may, for example, adore Padma Lakshmi for her super easy crispy roasted potatoes recipe or you might appreciate watching her, while admiring her fashion sense, on "Top Chef," but have you seen her social media posts? While the celebrity chef makes a splash in the culinary world, her online presence is also quite impressive. Lakshmi turns heads with her throwbacks on Instagram and creates contagious laughter with Twitter posts, but one TikTok has fans in a tizzy — and for such a great reason.