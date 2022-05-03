Here's What's In Bobby Flay's Refrigerator

Bobby Flay has given so much to the culinary world. The celebrity chef entertains us with his TV Shows, assists us with his recipes, and feeds us in his restaurants. In the podcast "Always Hungry," Flay and daughter Sophie add more to the world of food as they discuss all things related to cooking, including kitchen gadgets and ingredients you should always have access to.

On one podcast episode, Flay shared the two foods every kitchen should always have stocked in its pantry and the "Iron Chef" even shared a tour on Instagram of what's in his own pantry, showing off his organization skills. The chef does have some great suggestions and, realistically speaking, what home chef wouldn't try to follow some of them?

If you've already been wowed by his pantry, wait until you see what's in Flay's refrigerator. Aside from some Italian soda, Peruvian chili, and caviar, it looks a lot like yours and mine.