SpaghettiOs' Limited-Edition Lunchbox Will Remind You Of Your Childhood

It's no secret that '90s nostalgia is alive in full swing, from the return of super wide-leg jeans and sky-high chunky platform shoes to foods from the 1990s that are making a comeback, like Dunkaroos, Uncrustables, and Bagel Bites. Even brands such as Pizza Hut and Michelob Ultra have been cashing on the trend with retro-inspired merch. Now, the iconically O-shaped canned pasta SpaghettiOs is hopping on the throwback train by partnering with one of the fashion industry's hottest streetwear designers.

In a press release sent to Mashed, the nearly 60-year-old brand announced a new collaboration with NYC-based artist, celebrity stylist, and award-winning streetwear designer Colm Dillane, who works under the name KidSuper. The collaboration, which will feature a limited number of '90s-inspired lunchboxes and food containers custom-created by the buzzy designer, aims to tap into grocery shoppers' nostalgia for their childhood culinary delights.

"Growing up, some of my favorite childhood memories included Saturday cartoons and a bowl of SpaghettiOs," said Dillane — who was recently a recipient of the prestigious Karl Lagerfeld Prize, per Vogue — in the release. "It's a very surreal experience to now get to lean into that '90s nostalgia and infuse my own cartoon world with a brand that I've been so excited to work with."