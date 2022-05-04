Historian Helen Horowitz Describes What It Was Like To Meet Julia Child - Exclusive

Of everything she was, Julia Child was no bored 1950s housewife, scratching away at yellow wallpaper. In another life, in fact, she might have been a spy – at least, during World War II when she worked for the U.S. Office of Strategic Services developing shark repellent. Child probably would never have made it as a hat maker, although — as historian Helen Lefkowitz Horowitz explored in an exclusive interview with Mashed — the noted culinary icon did try her hand at the craft.

That was back when Child and her husband, Paul, had just moved to Paris for Paul's job. "She knew she had to do something," Horowitz reflected. "What was she going to do when Paul was at the embassy every day? She wasn't from a social class that was going to scrub the kitchen floor every morning."

Of course, there's no surprise ending to this story. Child discovered the French city's vibrant food markets and began a nine-year odyssey that culminated in much more than a cookbook. As "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" became a household staple, Julia Child joined the ranks of Paul Revere and Amelia Earhart, becoming nothing short of an American tall tale.

If you're watching HBO's new series, "Julia," you may well be getting to know Sarah Lancashire's interpretation of Child. However, Lefkowitz Horowitz, who recently published her own take on the legend, was lucky enough to meet Child in person and had more to share about her with Mashed.