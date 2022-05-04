How Häagen-Dazs Manages To Compete Against Dairy-Free Brands - Exclusive

When asked if Häagen-Dazs is having a difficult time competing in the dairy-free market, Rachel Jaiven, head of marketing, said, "We believe ice cream is for everyone in different forms. We do have some sorbet flavors that we do make available that are dairy-free. It's important to reach all those types of audiences and, fortunately for us, our business is doing really well." This is a solid assurance for Häagen-Dazs fans.

Jaiven continued, "Our brand is growing. There are roles for each brand to play, and we have a good portfolio to be able to address that for all consumers." So, if you are looking for a dairy-free alternative, Häagen-Dazs has you covered. The marketing head described the sorbet flavors, currently offering lemon, mango, and raspberry, as "decadent" and even compared them to Häagen-Dazs' beloved creamy flavors. Not unlike the brand's new ice cream line, inspired by street foods popular in many of big cities across the U.S. While the black-and-white cookie flavor may not be dairy-free, it sure is worth the scoop.

Head to the Häagen-Dazs website to learn more about its products and the new City Sweets Ice Cream Collection.