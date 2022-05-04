How Häagen-Dazs Manages To Compete Against Dairy-Free Brands - Exclusive
Warmer weather inevitably means colder treats. With summer coming up quickly, ice cream brands are working hard to launch new flavors that dessert lovers can enjoy when the sun's out. You may have noticed dairy-free options on the rise lately, with fruity new sorbets and coconut or oat milk flavors gaining popularity. Yet, Häagen-Dazs is one of those original ice cream brands that never fails, even as more and more dairy-free options come to market and provide steep competition.
If this leaves you wondering how the expanding dairy-free industry has affected big companies like Häagen-Dazs, we got the scoop. During an exclusive interview with Mashed, Rachel Jaiven, head of marketing at the ice cream giant, told Mashed not to worry. In fact, the brand recently launched a new collection named City Sweets that puts a twist on its famous classic flavors ahead of the new summer season. Jaiven explained that Häagen-Dazs does actually have an option for dairy-free fans, along with a successful portfolio that ice cream lovers can't get enough of time after time.
Häagen-Dazs indulges dairy-free fans with its sorbets
When asked if Häagen-Dazs is having a difficult time competing in the dairy-free market, Rachel Jaiven, head of marketing, said, "We believe ice cream is for everyone in different forms. We do have some sorbet flavors that we do make available that are dairy-free. It's important to reach all those types of audiences and, fortunately for us, our business is doing really well." This is a solid assurance for Häagen-Dazs fans.
Jaiven continued, "Our brand is growing. There are roles for each brand to play, and we have a good portfolio to be able to address that for all consumers." So, if you are looking for a dairy-free alternative, Häagen-Dazs has you covered. The marketing head described the sorbet flavors, currently offering lemon, mango, and raspberry, as "decadent" and even compared them to Häagen-Dazs' beloved creamy flavors. Not unlike the brand's new ice cream line, inspired by street foods popular in many of big cities across the U.S. While the black-and-white cookie flavor may not be dairy-free, it sure is worth the scoop.
Head to the Häagen-Dazs website to learn more about its products and the new City Sweets Ice Cream Collection.