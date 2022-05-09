The Ready-To-Eat Chicken Recall Just Ballooned To 585,030 Pounds

It's a tough time for chicken. Whether you farm them, love to eat them, or in fact are a chicken, the poultry industry is in some serious trouble. Adding to the bird flu, inflation, and inclement weather that's been affecting the birds (per Bloomberg), there is now a massive recall of chicken across the nation.

Last week Mashed reported that 30,285 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken filets were recalled and since then that number has skyrocketed to an astounding 585,030 pounds. Wayne Farms LLC of Decatur, Alabama, first issued the recall on April 29 for a complaint about its ready-to-eat chicken breast filets potentially being undercooked, and on May 7 the company re-issued the statement with an editor's note that includes five more production codes. As of the updated May 7 statement, no illness or injury has been reported due to eating the chicken.

Per the CDC, chicken is the most consumed meat in the U.S. due to its nutrition content, but the popular meat can contain dangerous bacteria, including salmonella. These bacteria can cause foodborne illnesses and this is why it's crucial to cook the chicken thoroughly before eating it.