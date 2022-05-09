46% Agree This Seafood Restaurant Has The Best Side Dishes

Restaurants are typically categorized by the main dishes they offer rather than their sides. Five Guys, for example, is known as a burger chain rather than a fry chain. Still, we'd be willing to bet that more than a few Five Guys customers skip the burgers altogether and make a meal off the signature side dish. While this is the sort of thing that's easier to get away with at a fast food establishment — sit-down restaurants may frown upon those who order anything less than a complete meal — it's hard to deny that the sides at any kind of eatery can make or break the meal.

This is certainly the case when it comes to seafood restaurants. Whether it's shrimp, lobster, or fried fish that's on the menu, you're going to want an accompaniment to your meal, perhaps something like pasta, hush puppies, or fries. So, which seafood chain offers the perfect pairings for its fruits de mer? Mashed turned once more to the voice of the people (562 of them, to be exact) and found that 46% were unanimous in their preference for the sides served by a restaurant specializing in carmine-colored crustaceans.