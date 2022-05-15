Instagram Rains Hearts On Emeril Lagasse's Post About His Marriage

Everyone loves a good love story, and this includes fans of celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse — who were full of congratulations and good wishes for New Orleans' beloved star and his beloved spouse — as he announced a major relationship milestone recently.

Emeril was one of the stars who helped to make cable TV cooking shows so popular in the 1990s, appearing in shows like "How to Boil Water" and "Essence of Emeril." He became famous for his flavorful, exciting, and distinctly New Orleans style of cooking; energetic and boisterous personality; and the catchphrases "Bam!" and "Kick it up a notch!" (via Britannica). But even before his TV and cookbook career, Emeril was New Orleans culinary royalty, succeeding Paul Prudhomme as executive chef of the city's famed Commander's Palace restaurant in 1981. He also opened his own restaurants in the Queen City: NOLA and Emeril's Restaurant.

Emeril just celebrated his 22nd wedding anniversary with wife Alden Lagasse. He married then-real estate broker Alden Lovelace in May of 2000 after the couple fell in love over a shared appreciation for — what else? — food and wine, according to Cajun Caviar. Alden founded Cajun Caviar to sell the high-end fish roe to restaurants and individuals. She shares her husband's love of entertaining and hospitality, which she credits to growing up in the South, according to the website. (Alden is a native of Mississippi.) The couple has a son, Emeril John (E.J.), 19, and daughter Meril, 17 (via People).