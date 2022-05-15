Instagram Rains Hearts On Emeril Lagasse's Post About His Marriage
Everyone loves a good love story, and this includes fans of celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse — who were full of congratulations and good wishes for New Orleans' beloved star and his beloved spouse — as he announced a major relationship milestone recently.
Emeril was one of the stars who helped to make cable TV cooking shows so popular in the 1990s, appearing in shows like "How to Boil Water" and "Essence of Emeril." He became famous for his flavorful, exciting, and distinctly New Orleans style of cooking; energetic and boisterous personality; and the catchphrases "Bam!" and "Kick it up a notch!" (via Britannica). But even before his TV and cookbook career, Emeril was New Orleans culinary royalty, succeeding Paul Prudhomme as executive chef of the city's famed Commander's Palace restaurant in 1981. He also opened his own restaurants in the Queen City: NOLA and Emeril's Restaurant.
Emeril just celebrated his 22nd wedding anniversary with wife Alden Lagasse. He married then-real estate broker Alden Lovelace in May of 2000 after the couple fell in love over a shared appreciation for — what else? — food and wine, according to Cajun Caviar. Alden founded Cajun Caviar to sell the high-end fish roe to restaurants and individuals. She shares her husband's love of entertaining and hospitality, which she credits to growing up in the South, according to the website. (Alden is a native of Mississippi.) The couple has a son, Emeril John (E.J.), 19, and daughter Meril, 17 (via People).
Romantic posts are nothing new for the Lagasses
To mark the occasion of his and wife Alden's wedding anniversary, Emeril Lagasse posted some throwback photos, including two of the smiling couple on their wedding day. He wrote, "22 years of Love. Happy Anniversary to my better half." Lagasses' followers couldn't be happier. Fans showed their love and happiness for Emeril and Alden's milestone by raining congratulations and heart emoji all over the post. Emoji-senders included celebrity chefs Jamie Oliver, Tom Colicchio, Carla Hall, and Scott Conant, as well as "Top Chef" Season 10 winner Kristen Kish and Las Vegas restaurateur Elizabeth Blau.
The pair regularly shares happy photos together and with their children E.J., who just graduated from culinary school, and Meril. For this anniversary, Alden posted a romantic message of her own, featuring a closeup photo of the smiling couple on their wedding day and the comment "Cheers to 22 more with the love of my life @emeril!" On V-Day 2017, Alden sweetly posted, "Happy Valentine's Day to my amazing husband! You still give me butterflies!" For their anniversary in 2021, Emeril romantically Instagrammed love to his "beautiful wife, best friend, and biggest supporter ... Cheers to forever more."
Emeril's marriage to Alden is the chef's third, and it seems to have definitely been the charm for this Food Network OG. He was previously married to Elizabeth Kief — with whom he shares two adult daughters, Jessica and Jillian, per Yahoo! Finance – and fashion designer Tari Hohn (per NOLA.com). Congratulations to the Lagasses.