Why Domino's Just Flipped Its Ordering Options Upside Down

Domino's already transported us to the world of "Stranger Things" with the re-release of its retro-style 1980s pizza boxes. Now, the brand wants to take things a step further by giving fans the chance to feel like they're one with "the upside-down" through its latest innovation.

As part of another partnership with the award-winning Netflix series, Domino's has launched a "Mind Ordering" app, where people can tap into their own telekinetic "powers." Yes, really. Per a press release, Domino's described the new platform's in-app navigation as an "immersive experience" that lets users explore Hawkins Lab from the point of view of one of the show's supernatural test subjects. Fans will be able to hunt for "Stranger Things" Easter eggs in the virtual government facility, play "mind control" games, and place a pizza order without having to enter card information, type a password, or even press a button.

The new app comes just in time for the long-awaited "Stranger Things" season 4 premiere, which is set to release May 27 on Netflix. This week, Domino's teased the new feature to fans on Twitter with an ad showing characters "Dustin" and "Lucas" visiting one of the pizza chain's locations in 1986, where they encounter a power outage right before a mysterious order suddenly appears out of nowhere, presumably hinting at the future mind ordering technology. Unbeknownst to them, the previous scene in the ad depicts Hawkins scientists using the mind of one of their supernatural subjects to transmit the virtual pizza order.