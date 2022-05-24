Fishers Island Lemonade Just Took Spiked Drinks To The Next Level

For many people, lemonade is a go-to heat-beater in the summertime. Some people might even think nothing beats that beverage. Unless, of course, they prefer their lemonade with a little booze mixed in, which, is exactly how they serve it up at the Pequot Inn in Fishers Island, New York. Bronya Shillo explained to Whalebone Magazine that her family's bar at the Pequot was making 15-liter batches of the house cocktail, "FIL" short for Fishers Island Lemonade, just for the weekends until she got the bright idea to can the stuff.

Shillo followed through on her idea, and according to the company website, Fishers Island Lemonade became available in a canned cocktail form in 2014. A mix of whiskey, vodka, honey, and lemonade, the drink has been called "a true treat" by Guilty Eats, which added that it "taste[s] like a real can of lemonade." With an ABV of 9%, the original flavor also has more alcohol than a Truly hard seltzer (via the Truly Hard Seltzer website). According to a press release, just last summer Fishers Island Lemonade added new flavors, and this summer it is shaking things up once again.