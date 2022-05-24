The Problem Instagram Had With Martha Stewart's Mini-Donkeys' Attire

Martha Stewart's five Sicilian miniature donkeys, Jude, Truman, Clive, Rufus, and Billie, are summer-ready after having a visit from the groomers. Some fans of the television personality raved about the results. "They are so adorable!" one Instagrammer wrote in the comments section of the post. "Welcome to the land of cuteness," quipped another follower.

In addition to getting a fresh cut for the upcoming summer season, Stewart's donkeys were also dressed in fly masks after their grooming, which covered their entire face, including their eyes and ears. The coverings are meant for protection against bugs and flies, which The Donkey Sanctuary says can "cause great distress and irritation" to the animals, and can also help prevent pale-skinned donkeys from getting sunburned. However, they were also a cause of worry for some of Stewart's followers like user @mrs.prims. "Can they really see out of those masks? Looks like they wouldn't be able to very well," the Instagrammer asked, while another accused Martha of not treating her animals with respect. "This is highly disturbing," wrote another follower.

While we'll admit that the sight of mask-covered donkeys may be a bit unsettling, according to Stewart, there's no need to worry about the animals' discomfort. "They don't mind them at all," she assured on her website, where she shared even more photos of her pets. "These three look much cooler and much happier already!" she said.