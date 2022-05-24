Panera Just Brought Back Two Fan-Favorite Summer Menu Items

One of America's most popular fast casual restaurant chains is bringing lobster to the masses this summer with two returning shellfish-centric menu items. In a press release sent to Mashed, Panera Bread — the Missouri-based restaurant chain known for its soups, salads, sandwiches, and, as the name suggests, breads — announced that a duo of seasonal fan favorites will be returning to select locations beginning on May 25. Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Panera customers will have the chance to order the company's lobster roll and lobster mac and cheese for the first time in three years. The restaurant chain first debuted the pair of lobster-based dishes in 2019, but the summer-themed menu items have yet to return...until now.

Panera isn't the first fast food chain to experiment with adding premium lobster items to menus. Sporadically since the early 1990s, select McDonald's locations across New England have offered an affordably priced lobster roll — dubbed the McLobster, naturally — during the summer months (when the lobster supply is at its most abundant, according to Weathervane Seafood Restaurants. Wendy's has also dipped a toe into the lobster roll business, once offering a luxurious lobster and caviar burger at locations across Japan, per Eater.