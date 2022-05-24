Taco Bell Is Testing A Grilled Cheese Biscuit — Here's Where To Get It

According to one Redditor, despite appearing on a local Taco Bell menu, the Grilled Cheese Biscuits were unavailable at their go-to spot. However, Facebook user Michael Carson was able to snag a sausage biscuit, posting an image of the item as proof.

The initial online response to the new breakfast biscuits was tepid. "What is TBell's infatuation with putting greasy, gooey cheese on the outside of a thing you're supposed to eat with your hands?" one Reddit user asked. Another echoed the sentiment, writing: "If the cheese was in the middle rather [than] on top this would be a better idea." Granted, Carson's picture does make it appear that the sandwich has a solid crust to hold onto.

Reddit u/sockhatabe was excited for the eggless morning item, writing: "Finally something for breakfast for those who don't like eggs." However, many commenters questioned the choice to put a Southern biscuit on a Mexican chain's morning menu, like u/RandyHoward, who wrote: "Looks good, but these guys aren't even pretending to be a Mexican restaurant any more," and u/Deltarefund, who chimed in, "I wish they'd do more actual 'Mexican' style breakfasts."

Taco Bell customers located in the Knoxville area can judge the chain's latest cheesy creation for themselves for a limited time only. Or, they can play it safe with the best item on the Taco Bell breakfast menu: the Breakfast Crunchwrap.