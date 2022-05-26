The 'Controversial' Food Hack TikToker Soy Nguyen Loves - Exclusive

When it comes to pho, Soy Nguyen does not mess around. The traditional meal is served with broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat. However, the TikToker told Mashed that instead of the usual rice noodles, she switches them out with something different. As she explained, "Egg noodles are my favorite. This is a controversial hack, but I don't care. I do it anyway. [At] a lot of the pho restaurants here [in Los Angeles], you can actually change the pho noodles to egg noodles."

What's the difference between the two? Rice noodles are made with rice, flour, and water, while egg noodles are more pasta-related, with wheat flour, eggs, water, and salt as the main ingredients (via Thai Ginger). According to Nguyen, rice noodles have a tendency to get soggy quickly, while egg noodles "have a better consistency and texture."

Some of Nguyen's fanbase would disagree with this hack, as she said, "But every time I post [that] on my stories, people are like, 'You're not eating pho when you eat egg noodles.' I don't care. I like it like this." So, the next time you find yourself in a Vietnamese restaurant, try to switch it up. Maybe egg noodles in pho will be your new favorite food hack.

