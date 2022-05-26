How Sugar Rush Judges Really Eat All That Sugar, According To Hunter March - Exclusive

Most guest judges on "Sugar Rush" really had no idea what they were getting themselves into. "That first [round], every guest judge tried to eat all four cupcakes," host Hunter March told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "They're like, 'This is so good. I can do this.' We're warning them, 'Stop it. You're going to die.'"

In some ways, the "Sugar Rush" team faces the same quandary as all other food competition judges. Padma Lakshmi famously eats over 7,000 calories a day while filming "Top Chef." Lakshmi, of course, gets to sample savory dishes. But "Sugar Rush" judges have a unique challenge: Eating only sugar. The first round is the Mount Everest of rounds: There are four cupcakes to try. The confections round only requires three taste tests. And cakes — the final round — requires two tastes.

"It is such a weird world; when you're watching at home, every episode is an orgasm of flavors portrayed on screen," March dished. "For us, luckily, all of it's delicious, but you do get to a point where you're like, 'If I...' When we're done with the show, we don't look at cupcakes or sweets for months afterward. It's a nightmare if someone tries to give you a cupcake, but then also you have a weird addiction to sugar afterward. Your sugar need is so high because it's like a drug."