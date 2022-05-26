Trader Joe's Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of This Returning Fruity Candle

Trader Joe's is beloved by shoppers for its unique selection of amazing snacks, affordable wine, and a plethora of frozen foods, but did you know the chain is also home to a line of award-winning candles? Throughout the year, the grocery chain sells a rotating lineup of "natural soy wax blend and all-cotton wick" scented candles with aromas that match perfectly to whatever season it is. During spring, you'll find floral fragrances, around December, there's pine, pumpkin (duh) in the fall, and fruity scents abound at the top of the hottest season of the year.

On that note, if you've been looking for something that will really make your home feel like summer has arrived, we have great news for you.

According to an Instagram post shared by @traderjoeslist, the fan-favorite Mango Tangerine Scented Candle is back in stock with 5.7-ounce tins going for $3.99 a pop. And some shoppers couldn't be more thrilled.

On Tuesday, the fan account alerted its million followers to the restock by sharing a photo featuring several stacks of the tropical-scented home good in stores. Featuring a blend of bright, fruity aromas, the candle seems designed to transport you to a sunny beach even if you live nowhere near the ocean. Even better, the Instagrammer added in the caption that many buyers claim the candle is a budget-friendly copycat of the pricier Capri Blue Volcano Candle sold by Anthropologie, which retails for nearly $30 dollars.