TikToker Soy Nguyen Reveals Her Go-To McDonald's Order - Exclusive

If your first choice is McDonald's when someone suggests fast food, you're not alone. In fact, Business Insider claims that more than 85% of Americans visit the chain at least once a year. Whether you love a Big Mac or one of those food hacks you find online, McDonald's never seems to waver when it comes to serving loyal customers. Ever heard of the man who has eaten a Big Mac every day for 50 years? Now, that is loyalty. Even your favorite TikTokers have their go-to order at the fast food giant.

Soy Nguyen, with 961,000 followers and 41.6 million likes, is one of those influencers. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, she spoke about her Vietnamese-American heritage and food culture, why she started a career in content creation, and of course, her love for McDonald's. Nguyen revealed that there is a sentimental factor behind her go-to order from McDonald's, and it has us drooling.