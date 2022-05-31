Schlotzsky's New Look Focuses On Ordering Convenience

The pandemic has changed many things for many people: how we work, how we learn, and how we go about consuming food from restaurants and fast food chains. According to the annual National Restaurant Association's state of the industry report released in 2022, 54% of adults surveyed said that "purchasing takeout or delivery food is essential to the way they live." This stands in stark contrast to a survey conducted by Vixxo in late 2019, right before the lockdown, which revealed that 62% of Americans would rather eat at a restaurant, compared to the 34% on team takeout or delivery.

This pandemic-era change in dining habits has spurred the restaurant industry to respond accordingly. With more people using delivery apps and ordering food to go, per the Business of Apps, quick service restaurants like Schlotzsky's (which gave us the Joey Fatone NSYNC-inspired calzone) are taking this into consideration as they design their restaurants of the future. In fact, Schlotzsky's, famous for its muffaletta sandwiches, recently announced that it has opened its first convenience-focused "Design 1000" restaurant in Oklahoma City, and it definitely speaks to the times.