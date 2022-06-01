Could 'Vertical Farming' Be A Solution To Growing Food Shortages?

The global food system is in a precarious position. Many experts are concerned that food shortages could soon reach a crisis point — what The Economist calls a "food catastrophe." Between Covid-19, the war in Ukraine, heat waves from climate change, and more, food shortages are brewing that might drag on for years. Already, the number of people around the world living in "severe" food insecurity recently hit 276 million — doubling over just the past two years — and food shortages are expected to cause this number to jump even more significantly (via NPR).

In addition to ideas like promoting so-called orphan crops as a solution to the global food shortage, some increasingly high-profile figures have called for more vertical farming. As the name implies, vertical farms cultivate crops in stacked boxes, typically in climate-controlled warehouses, rather than the more traditional outdoor horizontal rows.

In the U.S., one of the largest vertical farming companies, Bowery Farming, has been embraced by Silicon Valley tech funders (via Fast Company) and recently opened a massive complex in Pennsylvania that they estimate will feed 50 million people, per Food Dive. And at the 2022 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, the president of the European Commission specifically cited vertical farming as a potential solution to food shortages (via European Commission). So what's the true potential of vertical farming — and can it save the food system?