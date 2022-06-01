Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Debating Its Returning Strawberry Cookies

Trader Joe's Strawberry Shortcake Sandwich Cookies are back on shelves, much to shoppers' delight and chagrin. The popular Instagram account, @traderjoeslist announced the return of these strawberry flavored cookies writing "They're back! My recollection of these are that people either loved or hated them, really nothing down the middle."

The post isn't wrong. Trader Joe's shoppers were divided on its strawberry shortcake cookies last year and these fruity treats remain just as controversial today. Many customers took to the comment section to share their unpleasant experiences. "Did not like these at all. Artificial flavor," one user wrote, while another commented, "Way too sweet to eat more than one." Despite the fact that these cookies are described as "flavored with other natural flavors," a slew of comments echoed the sentiment that the cookies tasted artificial, fake, and far too sweet.

Meanwhile, a handful of customers only had good things to say about these strawberry snacks. One user raved, "these are my favorite cookies. I LOVE THEM SO MUCH," while another wrote, "I'm going to TJ tomorrow!! I liked these a lot last year." While the cookies have received mixed reviews, the negative reports currently outweigh the positive ones.