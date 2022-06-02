Where Padma Lakshmi Would Like To Take Top Chef Next - Exclusive

"I'd love to go to London," Lakshmi told Mashed during the interview about where she'd like to see "Top Chef" go next. The star noted that while she would love to visit a ton of cities across the world, London holds a special place in her heart. She used to live in the U.K. and still has friends in the city, making it personally appealing, but also noted one other pragmatic aspect that makes the English capital that much more enticing.

"Well, it's easier for us to do production in a country that speaks English, and London is closer than Australia," Lakshmi continued. According to NY Daily News, Lakshmi used to live in London for part of the year while she was married to author Salman Rushdie. It might be a while before you see "Top Chef' hit the high streets of this metropolis, but in the meantime, Lakshmi can keep her fingers crossed that the producers plan to bring the show overseas and take in the sights, sounds, and tastes of this major capital.

Make sure to check out Lakshmi's collaboration with Maison Boursin. The season finale of "Top Chef" airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.