The Summer-Ready New Soft Drink You Can Only Get At Taco Bell
To get through hot summer days, you might need a delicious and ice-cold beverage to sip on. Restaurants and chains are creating new drinks for the warmer weather. For example, Applebee's has two new margaritas on their cocktail menu (via Business Wire) and this season, the Dirty Shirley became a must-have. If you're looking for a non-alcoholic drink, there are always summer classics like lemonade, and you can jazz it up by making a watermelon lemonade recipe.
Looking for something more unique and exclusive to drink and beat the heat? Taco Bell recently announced in a press release that the chain is offering a drink from Brisk. This Taco Bell exclusive item is the Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Iced Tea, which the press release says is the first sparkling tea from the brand. The drink is described as "the perfect balance of tropical dragon fruit, raspberry, and blackberry flavors with a hibiscus tea base," so we imagine that it's full of fruit flavor. Hibiscus was predicted to be a popular food trend for 2022 by The New York Times, and since it's colorful and floral it makes a great summer drink.
What do Taco Bell customers think about this Brisk iced tea?
Taco Bell fans are often devoted to their favorite products, and it already looks like people online are already excited about Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Iced Tea. On an Instagram post shared by Brisk and Taco Bell, one commenter wrote a positive review in the comments section saying, "Flavor so phenomenal, Baja Blast isn't our only option at Taco Bell now." If your usual order is Baja Blast, one Twitter user might have a suggestion for you. In a quote retweet about the drink, this user said the iced tea "tastes perfect mixed with baja blast."
While some people are pumped about the new iced tea, not everyone is loving the taste. On Instagram, one person said the drink "needs stronger flavor, it taste too much like flavored sparkling water." For those who want another type of hibiscus drink or something stronger, there are still plenty of other options on the market. These are some of the best hibiscus-flavored items you can get, from teas to frozen treats.