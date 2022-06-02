The Summer-Ready New Soft Drink You Can Only Get At Taco Bell

To get through hot summer days, you might need a delicious and ice-cold beverage to sip on. Restaurants and chains are creating new drinks for the warmer weather. For example, Applebee's has two new margaritas on their cocktail menu (via Business Wire) and this season, the Dirty Shirley became a must-have. If you're looking for a non-alcoholic drink, there are always summer classics like lemonade, and you can jazz it up by making a watermelon lemonade recipe.

Looking for something more unique and exclusive to drink and beat the heat? Taco Bell recently announced in a press release that the chain is offering a drink from Brisk. This Taco Bell exclusive item is the Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Iced Tea, which the press release says is the first sparkling tea from the brand. The drink is described as "the perfect balance of tropical dragon fruit, raspberry, and blackberry flavors with a hibiscus tea base," so we imagine that it's full of fruit flavor. Hibiscus was predicted to be a popular food trend for 2022 by The New York Times, and since it's colorful and floral it makes a great summer drink.