The Milestone Children Might Reach Sooner Because Of The Baby Formula Shortage

In February, several of Abbott Nutrition's baby formulas were recalled due to potential contamination by salmonella and cronobacter sakazakii. The baby formula recall was expanded in March after another infant fell ill.

The current formula shortage was set into motion back in 2020, per The Atlantic, when parents stocked up due to the then-new COVID-19 pandemic. As they worked through their formula stockpiles, sales dropped, and companies decreased the amount of formula they were producing. However, once Abbott Nutrition's formulas were recalled, they took out a large chunk of an already-limited supply.

Families with infants have turned to countless alternatives: making baby food at home, participating in online formula swaps, substituting cow or goat milk, diluting formula, and even weaning their babies from formula/milk entirely.

For the record, you should always consult with your pediatrician before making changes to your baby's diet, and under no circumstances should you dilute or supplement store-bought formula. Diluting formula not only can cause electrolyte imbalances, per NBC, but it can also lead to malnutrition and seizures.