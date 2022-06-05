Costco Shoppers Are Having Mixed Reactions To This Mango Salsa

Shopping at Costco can feel like an adventure all its own. The American membership-based big box retailer is known for selling just about every type of product imaginable, oftentimes in bulk-sized amounts. Unsurprisingly, there's no shortage of indulgences and healthy eats — from yogurt-covered pretzels to frozen fruit pops to Caprese salad kits. But there's also no shortage of opinions about the many options on offer.

As we all know by now, customers frequently turn to social media to openly share their critiques on the products they buy and the services they receive. For example, back in April 2022, Costo shoppers voiced conflicting sentiments about Mateo's Medium Gourmet Salsa on Reddit. Slightly positive feedback included, "It's not my favorite salsa of all time, but especially on sale it's my favorite Costco salsa" and "I love this stuff but I always have to add some heat to it." Contrarily, some Redditors complained about the high sodium content, claiming it's "way too salty." One user said, "It has no kick to me at all. I'm always hoping for bigger flavor." Another wrote, "I am not a fan. Not for everyone."

Salsa is supposed to be a mouth's idea of fun, the chunky ambrosia of party hosts and savory snackers. But it seems that some brands found at Costco are hit or miss. Here's what folks are saying about one of Costco's latest colorful dressings.