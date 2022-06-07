Nearly 24% Said This Was The Worst Side Dish At Ruth's Chris Steak House
As any steak lover can attest, a meal at Ruth's Chris Steak House isn't complete without a sizeable hunk of meat accompanied by a bevy of nostalgic side dishes. The chain, which began in 1965 as a humble restaurant with only 60 seats in New Orleans, has since expanded to over 150 locations worldwide (via Ruth's Chris). Since then, the meat-centric restaurant has built a reputation as a reliable spot for a classic steak house experience.
Although the restaurant chain is known for its flavorful, wet-aged steaks – which are charred under a ultra-high temperature broiler and finished with a generous pat of butter for the ultimate crispy, caramelized protein experience — the eatery also offers a range of side dishes that customers can enjoy alongside their ribeye, porterhouse, or New York strip.
The best and worst sides at Ruth's Chris range from veggie-based dishes like creamed spinach, roasted brussels sprouts, grilled asparagus, and cremini mushrooms to more indulgent options such as lobster mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole, and potatoes au gratin (via the chain's menu). Determined to find out which of the many options aren't worth ordering, Mashed asked a group of steakhouse enthusiasts to share their opinion on the worst side dish at the upscale chain.
This classic side dish proved its popularity
In a Mashed poll of 545 steak house customers in the U.S., one nostalgic menu item unsurprisingly received the lowest number of votes: the creamy garlic mashed potatoes, which received just 7.52% of the vote for the worst option and was also named the best side dish at Ruth's Chris by another survey. Following close behind was the grilled asparagus (served with hollandaise sauce), with 11.74% of the total vote, and another classic potato dish, potatoes au gratin (made with diced Idaho potatoes in a three-cheese sauce), which received 14.31% of votes.
Despite the fact they were named two of the best dishes on the steak house's menu, the roasted brussels sprouts made with diced bacon and honey butter and lobster mac and cheese featuring chunks of lobster and a creamy white cheddar sauce landed towards the top of the list, with 19.82% and 22.75% of the total vote, respectively. Topping the poll for Mashed readers' least favorite Ruth's Chris side dish, with 23.85% of the total vote, was a less-popular vegetable side dish: pan-roasted Cremini mushrooms made with veal demi-glace. This indicates that customers may want to forgo the fungi-based side dish and opt for a more celebrated veggie accompaniment.