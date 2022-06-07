Nearly 24% Said This Was The Worst Side Dish At Ruth's Chris Steak House

As any steak lover can attest, a meal at Ruth's Chris Steak House isn't complete without a sizeable hunk of meat accompanied by a bevy of nostalgic side dishes. The chain, which began in 1965 as a humble restaurant with only 60 seats in New Orleans, has since expanded to over 150 locations worldwide (via Ruth's Chris). Since then, the meat-centric restaurant has built a reputation as a reliable spot for a classic steak house experience.

Although the restaurant chain is known for its flavorful, wet-aged steaks – which are charred under a ultra-high temperature broiler and finished with a generous pat of butter for the ultimate crispy, caramelized protein experience — the eatery also offers a range of side dishes that customers can enjoy alongside their ribeye, porterhouse, or New York strip.

The best and worst sides at Ruth's Chris range from veggie-based dishes like creamed spinach, roasted brussels sprouts, grilled asparagus, and cremini mushrooms to more indulgent options such as lobster mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole, and potatoes au gratin (via the chain's menu). Determined to find out which of the many options aren't worth ordering, Mashed asked a group of steakhouse enthusiasts to share their opinion on the worst side dish at the upscale chain.