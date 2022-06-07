The Disturbing Reason A Popeyes Manager Was Arrested

Late in the evening of Saturday, May 30, a manager of a Bainbridge, Georgia, Popeyes was arrested on charges of battery and cruelty to children. Twenty-year-old Marquez Jayshown Smith was witnessed slapping the cell phone out of the hand of a coworker following a brief verbal tirade in which Smith was seen gesticulating wildly and advancing toward the cowering coworker, a 17-year old minor, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

"We are absolutely horrified, like the rest of the public," Popeyes responded via Twitter on June 1. "The employee responsible for the assault was immediately terminated by the franchisee. We are working with local authorities and the franchisee to ensure the impacted team member has the support she needs to fully recover." The Tallahassee Democrat reports that a Popeyes spokesperson has also made a statement that "violence of any kind has no place in Popeyes restaurants." The parent company of Popeyes, Restaurant Brands International, would appear to be maintaining some degree of distance from the incident, according to Newsweek, which noted that RBI was under the impression the incident had occurred in Florida.

The family of the 17-year-old employee has now retained legal counsel. "We are still collecting evidence and are making a game plan right now," the attorney, Charles Gee, is quoted by the Tallahassee Democrat as saying. "But, it is unacceptable, in any case, for an employee to be subjected to physical and verbal abuse."