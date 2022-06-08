Impossible Foods' Chef J. Michael Reveals The Best Sustainable Grilling Tips - Exclusive

When it comes to Chef J. Michael's favorite tips to grill sustainably with Impossible Foods, he said, "Gas is probably the most efficient method of grilling outdoors. Gather your mise en place and make sure that you're ready to go [when] getting out there." It's important to only keep the grill on when you're actively using it, as he added, "Don't let the embers burn too long, [and] also don't leave the gas on for too long. [There are] definitely different methods, but preparation is everything to make sure that, if you are using fossil fuels or carbon, you get organized and make sure that you're ready to roll."

Not everyone has access to a grill, but Michael has some hacks. "It's really hard to mimic grilled flavor, especially if you're [not] using grill components," he explained. "The beauty of our product design is that it works on any type of apparatus, those with high heat temperatures, bakeability, and/or broiling for that matter, sauté, really whatever you have in terms of a cooking method, our product will react and respond in the same way that you would expect meat to."

Sometimes the condiments can make all of the difference. "In terms of driving those flavors, I'm sure that you could add smokey condiments, say a smokey barbecue sauce or something along those lines, in order to drive some of those characteristic components of a grill," Michael noted. "What comes to mind in the forefront is the availability of any cooking surface or apparatus to really provide ease of use for our products. They're available to do anything."