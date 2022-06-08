If You Spend All Your Time On FoodTok, This Contest Is For You

Over the past few years, TikTok has given us so many food trends. If you're unsure of where to start, we've rounded up the 13 TikTok food trends that you should be checking out first. This list includes sweet and savory dishes like baked oats, corn ribs, and there's even a Green Goddess salad — so there's something for everyone. But if you've already tried all the tips and tricks that the foodies on TikTok have to offer, you might want to start thinking about creating recipes and posting videos of your own.

For anyone who has been thinking about becoming an online video creator and TikTok food star, there's a paid opportunity that might fit the bill. In a press release, Seeds of Change announced that they're looking for someone to help launch their TikTok account and create videos for the company. This position is playfully named Chief Rice-Tok creator, and this video creator will work for 10 weeks for $25,000 and a year's worth of products from Seeds of Change, which sells rice and grains. According to its website, Seeds of Change donates 1% of its profits to growing programs in school.