If You Spend All Your Time On FoodTok, This Contest Is For You
Over the past few years, TikTok has given us so many food trends. If you're unsure of where to start, we've rounded up the 13 TikTok food trends that you should be checking out first. This list includes sweet and savory dishes like baked oats, corn ribs, and there's even a Green Goddess salad — so there's something for everyone. But if you've already tried all the tips and tricks that the foodies on TikTok have to offer, you might want to start thinking about creating recipes and posting videos of your own.
For anyone who has been thinking about becoming an online video creator and TikTok food star, there's a paid opportunity that might fit the bill. In a press release, Seeds of Change announced that they're looking for someone to help launch their TikTok account and create videos for the company. This position is playfully named Chief Rice-Tok creator, and this video creator will work for 10 weeks for $25,000 and a year's worth of products from Seeds of Change, which sells rice and grains. According to its website, Seeds of Change donates 1% of its profits to growing programs in school.
How to become Seeds of Change's new Chief Rice-Tok creator
The Seeds of Change press release explains that to become the Rice-Tok creator, you'll need to make a TikTok of yourself making a rice recipe. When it comes to TikTok and rice, avid users of the social media app might think of Emily Mariko's salmon and rice bowl, but anyone interested in making TikToks for Seeds of Change will need to come up with an original recipe, and we assume, an entertaining way to present it.
To apply for the position, make sure that your TikTok video includes the hashtag #BeASeedforChange and fill out the form online. Applications are open from June 7 to June 22, so you have a bit of time to come up with a killer rice recipe.
Don't know where to start when it comes to making a viral food TikTok? Jeremy Scheck has some advice for people who want to start creating food videos. And if you're craving rice now, check out these rice recipes that make great side dishes or a hearty base for a full meal.