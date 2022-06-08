Aldi Just Launched Two New Flavor-Packed Chips

User @aldi.mademedoit took to Instagram to share their latest find. The Aldi shopper found two new Clancy's chip flavors at the discount grocery store: Krinkle Cut Grilled Ribeye Steak Kettle Chips and Krinkle Cut Kentucky Smoked Bourbon Kettle Chips. "I always love to see what the heck kind of chip @aldiusa is going to bring out next," they captioned their post.

While these unique flavors seem perfectly geared toward adventurous snackers, you may want to think twice about buying Clancy's chips at Aldi. Over the years, Clancy's is one of several Aldi products that have received horrible reviews.

On the platform Pissed Consumer, customers have reported various complaints about the brand, from the amount of chips included in each packet to finding blue plastic inside chip bags. One customer who bought a bag of Clancy's salt and vinegar chips reported that the chips inside their bag were the wrong flavor entirely — the customer's salt and vinegar chip bag was filled with regular kettle flavored chips, instead.