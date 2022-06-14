Top Chef Season 19 Winner Buddha Lo On Why All Chefs Should Learn Pastry - Exclusive

"Top Chef" asks its contestants to cook desserts frequently, so it's important for chefs who want to win the show to learn about pastry, even though they're mostly savory chefs. As Lo put it, "It's not only a fine dining cooking competition. It's everything. It's baking, it's desserts. If you don't know how to make a dessert, don't go on the show." In fact, several of his competitors lost because of bad desserts, said Lo: "Robert's panna cotta was too thin [in the döppelganger challenge]. Evelyn's panna cotta was too firm [in the finale]."

Lo said that, while learning dessert recipes is important, a chef can make it through with a relatively limited repertoire. "If you learn a cake and an ice cream, a custard sauce and a gel and coulis, it is still under 10 things." Once you've mastered those recipes, you can flavor them and combine them in different ways to make desserts throughout the competition, he added.

According to Lo, savory chefs should learn at least the basics of pastry work even if they're not trying to win a TV cooking competition. In his mind, having a broad knowledge base is essential if you want to be the best chef you can be. He said, "If I have two executive chefs applying for an amazing job, the high-paying dream job of their life, and then I look at two résumés and one says, 'Savory, that's all I know,' and the other says, 'Savory, and I can also do pastry.' Who am I going to hire? It's quite simple." He pointed out that many pastry skills, such as whipping cream and making tart shells, can be useful in the context of savory dishes, too.

"Top Chef" Season 19 is now available to watch on Peacock, and you can keep up with Buddha Lo on Instagram.