The Alleged Liquor Thieves Who Fell For The Ultimate Bait-And-Switch

There's the old saying: "Crime doesn't pay." In some cases, it's unfortunate to say that some thieves can get away with their crimes and make out like, well, bandits with their ill-gotten gains. In other cases, however, the criminals may find themselves the "suckers" at the end of the day.

A Florida man's sweet scheme, for example, wound up with his face pasted all over the evening news when he was discovered to have broken into a restaurant to help himself to a pan of cobbler, lava cake, and a tub of ice cream — all done while he was shirtless, of course (via ABC 9 WFTV). A man in Oregon was arrested for ripping open a package of cookies, eating half of its contents, and then fleeing the store. His attire? A shirt featuring none other than the Cookie Monster himself (per WDRB). The blue cookie-loving Muppet's good name, fortunately, wasn't scathed. It seems that not even celebrities are safe from bizarre food-themed crimes, as was the case of someone hijacking Guy Fieri's car (presumably in an attempt to find the fabled Flavortown).

For three thieves in Houston, their attempt at nabbing a bottle of expensive liquor seemed to have been successful — or so they thought at first.