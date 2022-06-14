Why Your Local Trader Joe's Might Be Giving One Item Out For Free

Ever wondered why Trader Joe's food is so cheap? There are a few reasons for this, including how most of the products are under the store's own label, and you won't find extras like a full-service deli in the building. Many TJ's customers may already know that their favorite grocery store is affordable, but getting an unexpected free snack while shopping makes the trip extra enjoyable.

On the Trader Joe's subreddit, u/Lisbeth_Salandar shared that their local store was giving away free Chocolate Caramel Yolkies. In the caption, the original poster explained that the store had received its shipment of the Easter-themed chocolates months late, so instead of selling the product over the summer, staff told customers that the Yolkies were free at checkout.

Earlier this year, Trader Joe's shoppers were loving this clever play on the chocolate egg, which looks like a sunny side up egg. Now, customers who love the milk chocolate, white chocolate, and caramel treat might be able to snag the seasonal item for no charge, as other Reddit users have shared where they've gotten their hands on some free goodies.