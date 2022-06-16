How Alton Brown Feels About Cohosting The Iron Chef Reboot - Exclusive

Alton Brown was used to running a one-man show as the longtime host of "Iron Chef America." His job was to traverse the Kitchen Stadium, checking in with the competing chefs, keeping tabs on all the action, and helping all of us at home understand what was happening during each high-stakes, fast-paced challenge.

Now, with the Netflix reboot, "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend," Brown is still pretty much doing that same job — but with one major difference. This time around, Brown is sharing his hosting duties with "Top Chef" winner Kristen Kish. During each episode, the two work together to translate what's happening in the kitchen during what's being called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever face.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Brown opened up about his experience working with Kish on "Iron Chef," and explained how having a co-host changed the dynamic of the show for the better.