Buddha Lo Reveals The Moment He Knew He Was Winning Season 19 Of Top Chef - Exclusive

There's a lot that the cameras don't show you on "Top Chef," and there's a lot of editing and that transforms the raw footage into the dramatic show you see on TV. You might be tempted to say that "Top Chef" is fake, but that's not really true. It's more that some narratives get twisted and certain aspects of real events get heightened in order to make a compelling TV show. The judges actually eat every dish, the challenges are real, and the best chef is really the one who gets crowned the winner.

In Season 19, the best chef was Buddha Lo. He wowed the judges with his technical gifts in the kitchen and was able to cook consistently great, inventive food throughout the season. His competitors in the finale were incredibly talented as well, but Buddha's final menu ultimately earned him the $250,000 grand prize.

When we watched the finale, we weren't sure who was going to win until Padma Lakshmi announced Buddha's name. Since we only got to see an edited version of the judges' remarks, we wondered when Buddha realized he was the victor. In an exclusive interview, he told us the moment he knew he won.