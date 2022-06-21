Sarah Thomas On Working With Eric Ripert - Exclusive

Possibly due to the popular media portrayal of head chefs like Gordon Ramsay, one might think that chefs of renowned restaurants must be harsh and sometimes callous to get the quality they're looking for. But according to Sarah Thomas, this isn't the case with Eric Ripert. "Eric Ripert is genuinely, incredibly kind. That restaurant has been around for more than 30 years, and there's a reason for it. That great leadership starts at the top, and he sets a very positive example for all of his employees."

That doesn't mean the work itself was any easier, though: "He has very exacting standards, but you want to fulfill them because you don't want to let him down, because he's a good person." As the adage says, you catch more flies with honey than with vinegar, and it seems Ripert knows this well.

But while he helped his staff achieve their best and made his restaurant a rewarding place to work, it took its toll. Meeting those high standards consistently was difficult. "The work is hard, and we have a high standard to maintain," said Thomas. "When you're there, you're there 100%. It's physically tolling. It's mentally exhausting."

A multi-Michelin restaurant's high-pressure, fast-paced environment isn't for everybody, but Thomas doesn't regret it one bit. "It's a great experience and you can take a lot away from it if you want to. And I did." Ripert's excellent leadership stood out to her as making all the difference.