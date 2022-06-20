The Donut Shortage That Has Dunkin' Employees Talking

Reddit is at its Dunkin' detective game again, and this time it's the blueberry cake donuts and Munchkins that have employees and fans of the chain talking. U/Remarkable_One_5240 claimed, "I work in a metro Memphis, TN store and we have been out of blueberry cake donuts/munchkins for WEEKS. It's quite infuriating. Do any of my compatriots know why and if we are EVER getting them back?" It seems as though this worker is not the only person who realized this, as several commenters from other states agreed.

The thread included a statement from u/Less_Yam6954, who said, "I work at a store in Indiana. We haven't had them either. Customers are not happy about it. Yesterday, we ended up baking some that we had in the freezer." Another commenter mentioned Western Massachusetts has yet to see the donuts come back as well. Some fans are worried that the blueberry offerings may have been discontinued, but others explained that the shortage could be due to the way the chain's donut deliveries are scheduled, or to a general shortage of the menu item. Regardless, it sounds like a pretty urgent mystery for Dunkin' to solve: One Redditor joked that "wanting those Munchkins and not being able to have any is a legit medical condition."