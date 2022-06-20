Jet-Puffed Wants To Light Up Summer Nights With Its Camp S'mores

When it comes to classic treats that signal summertime, there's nothing like roasting marshmallows and making s'mores during a backyard barbecue. If you don't have a fire pit, Target's Favorite Day just released a pack of s'mores that you can put on the grill, but if you prefer taking the time to get your marshmallow perfectly toasted, then Jet-Puffed has classic marshmallows with a fun packaging twist.

According to a press release from the company, Jet-Puffed's latest marshmallows are sold in a glow-in-the-dark bag, which are called Camp S'mores. Samantha Mills, the associate director of brand communications at Kraft Heinz said, "The new glow-in-the-dark packaging makes it easy to find your bag of marshmallows when the sun sets around the glowing campfire, giving your tastebuds a delicious treat with every bite."

If you're stargazing in a dark park, then these marshmallows will be easy to find even late at night. Plus, the glow-in-the-dark bag includes a QR code customers can scan to find a constellation that's been registered by Jet-Puffed. While the marshmallows don't have any special flavor, these extras on the bag put a fresh spin on the regular version of the sweet treat.