Andrew Zimmern Reveals What He's Really Drinking During Iron Chef's Tailgates

In the past, Andrew Zimmern has shared how he feels about cooking with alcohol in sobriety, basically saying that, with enough surface area and a long enough cooking time, the alcohol usually burns off, and that he doesn't like the flavor of alcohol in raw preparations anyway (via Instagram). But getting served a drink that might have alcohol in it is a very different scenario than using a splash of wine in some beef stew.

Thankfully, it sounds like this is something the show was prepared to address. Not everyone drinks alcohol, and in order to be inclusive of all the judges, Zimmern shared on Twitter that, "for folks in recovery the chefs always made non [alcoholic] versions of their beverages...and they were amazing." It's good to know the show isn't alienating anyone who doesn't drink alcohol, and it's yet another test of each competing chef's skills to make sure their drinks taste good with or without spirits.

For those who don't drink, it might come as a relief to know this appears to be a growing trend in the food world. Zimmern was even the guest of honor at a no-alcohol dinner during the Aspen Food and Wine festival in June (via Instagram). And, for those of us who weren't invited to the festivities, Pepsi just dropped its first canned mocktail.

