The Aldi-Exclusive Pop-Tarts Flavor That's Leaving Fans Thirsty

The changing of seasons always brings out a slew of new, limited-edition products into the food world, and this year's transition from spring to summer is no different. Dunkin', for instance, celebrated the summer solstice this week with the release of a new cold brew beverage sure to satisfy your sweet tooth, while Oreo dropped a new Neopolitan flavor that has many fans of milk's favorite cookie eager to get to the store.

It's certainly exciting to see all the seasonal newness at your favorite grocery store, restaurant, or fast-food chain. However, for several foodies, it's the return of old favorites that brings them the most joy. Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is one of the prime examples of a veteran seasonal treat that somehow seems to generate even more hype year after year, and if you're a Trader Joe's fanatic, you likely know how ecstatic shoppers get to see the grocer's lineup of Ube-flavored products back on the shelves.

As for this summer, we've already seen a number of warm-weather faves, like cotton candy grapes, make their annual appearances. This week, Instagram user @candyhunting shared another summertime staple that's made its yearly return — though there's only one place you can find it this time around. "Pink Lemonade Pop-Tarts are back as a limited-edition Aldi exclusive!" the Instagrammer posted on Thursday, June 23. Currently, the update has amassed over 2,300 likes, however, unlike Chick-fil-A's beloved peach milkshake, this seasonal treat has left many thirsting for something else.