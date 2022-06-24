The Aldi-Exclusive Pop-Tarts Flavor That's Leaving Fans Thirsty
The changing of seasons always brings out a slew of new, limited-edition products into the food world, and this year's transition from spring to summer is no different. Dunkin', for instance, celebrated the summer solstice this week with the release of a new cold brew beverage sure to satisfy your sweet tooth, while Oreo dropped a new Neopolitan flavor that has many fans of milk's favorite cookie eager to get to the store.
It's certainly exciting to see all the seasonal newness at your favorite grocery store, restaurant, or fast-food chain. However, for several foodies, it's the return of old favorites that brings them the most joy. Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is one of the prime examples of a veteran seasonal treat that somehow seems to generate even more hype year after year, and if you're a Trader Joe's fanatic, you likely know how ecstatic shoppers get to see the grocer's lineup of Ube-flavored products back on the shelves.
As for this summer, we've already seen a number of warm-weather faves, like cotton candy grapes, make their annual appearances. This week, Instagram user @candyhunting shared another summertime staple that's made its yearly return — though there's only one place you can find it this time around. "Pink Lemonade Pop-Tarts are back as a limited-edition Aldi exclusive!" the Instagrammer posted on Thursday, June 23. Currently, the update has amassed over 2,300 likes, however, unlike Chick-fil-A's beloved peach milkshake, this seasonal treat has left many thirsting for something else.
Not everyone is rushing to Aldi for Pink Lemonade Pop-Tarts
Lemonade is one of the go-to thirst-quenchers during the summertime, not only because it's tasty, but also because the beverage's acidity can help stimulate saliva production when you're dehydrated (via Slate). Therefore, it isn't a total shock that Kellogg's dropped their limited-edition Frosted Pink Lemonade Pop-Tarts back in the summer of 2016. The colorful breakfast pastries made quite a splash, and are now back on the shelves for the seventh summer in a row — though you'll have to head to your local Aldi to get your hands on a box. As Instagram user @candyhunting noted in a post about the product, the pastries are being stocked exclusively at the German grocery chain this year.
Some foodies were thrilled to hear about the return of Pink Lemonade Pop-Tarts, including one Instagrammer who said it was "the best news of the month." Other fans tagged their pals in the comments section to let them know that a "pit stop at Aldi" might soon be in order — though not everyone will be following suit. The summertime toaster pastries have left a sour taste in a few peoples' mouths, like one who claimed they were "one of the few pop-tarts I threw away." Perhaps dunking them in an actual glass of lemonade à la Giada De Laurentiis can help make them a better bite.