Trader Joe's Fans Think Its Red, White, And Blue Frozen Treats Are The Bomb

If you're a regular shopper at Trader Joe's, chances are you're privy to the hefty cost savings, interpersonal atmosphere, and unique product offerings. Even more so, when a new season rolls around, you're probably giddy with excitement to see what new quirky food items the brand has in store. It comes as no surprise to discover that Trader Joe's fans are known to form a cult following for certain food items. Classic picks like the TJ's tikka masala, cookie butter, and cauliflower gnocchi have shoppers raving year after year.

This summer is no exception for the grocer, as it is now rolling out the red carpet for new seasonal items that have everything to do with barbecues and relaxing in the sun. Among the roughly two dozen different ice cream treats the boutique-like grocery store is offering this summer, such as Southern peach crisp ice cream and tangerine ice cream bars, there is a new popsicle being released this month that just might remind you of hot summer nights watching fireworks as a kid. The verdict is still out on whether or not people will drive for hours to shop at Trader Joe's in hopes of scoring a box, but customer reviews do sound pretty positive so far.