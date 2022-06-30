Rocco DiSpirito Says He'd Want This Chopped Judge To Cook Him Dinner - Exclusive

Rocco DiSpirito moves through prestigious culinary circles and rubs elbows with many distinguished chefs. Of course, he's an accomplished chef himself, with acclaimed restaurants and numerous cookbooks to his name. These days, he spends a lot of time appearing on food television shows and lending his presence to food events where he gets to hobnob with other members of the culinary elite.

On TV, DiSpirito has appeared with Food Network royalty like Rachael Ray, Guy Fieri, and Alton Brown (via IMDb). He's also been a judge on "Top Chef," and per the Bankless Times, he's part of "Top Chef" stars Tom Colicchio and Spike Mendelsohn's NFT project CHFTY Pizza. He told Mashed that he's looking forward to attending events with chefs like Pino Luongo and Michael Schlow later this summer.

It's safe to say that the man knows most of America's best chefs. With that in mind, we had to know which chef DiSpirito would pick to cook dinner for him. He revealed the answer in an exclusive interview with Mashed.