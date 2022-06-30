Joel McHale Continues His Snack Feud With Ken Jeong - Exclusive

When speaking with McHale about his partnership with Rold Gold, we had to ask McHale about how he likes to eat pretzels. "I usually start on the side. Then I go [to the other side], then I complete it. Three bites for me," he says. While that may not have been the answer we were expecting, it did bring up some fond memories of his previous snacking showdown with his pal Ken Jeong. The two had social media up in arms over the best way to eat mixed nuts – one at a time or by the mouthful – and it's still not clear how the debate shakes out. According to McHale, "So sorry, Ken Jeong, but I won."

The whole silly scenario prompted the question of how Jeong might eat pretzels. Would he munch one by one, as he does peanuts, or by the fistful? We asked McHale, and the response was hilarious: "The pretzels look really big in his tiny little hands, so he'll probably eat them with two hands. He's probably gotta have six fingers on them at once there, because he's got to hold that big pretzel." Gauntlet thrown, Jeong. The ball — and the pretzels — are now in your court.

All jokes aside, the two have a longstanding friendship, which makes the roasting all the more fun. "He's one of my best friends of all time," says McHale, adding, "don't tell him I said it! I'm going to cry." Gotta keep up the charade, of course, and hopefully, the snack feud as well.

