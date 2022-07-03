Duff Goldman's Daughter Looks Like She Set Off A Bamba Bomb, And Instagram Loves It

Discovering the right snack food is a big deal for all ages. That includes the age of COVID, during which many people were stuck at home and increased their snacking as time went on, according to the market research firm, Mordor Intelligence. Per Study Finds, the company Moonstruck Chocolate arranged for a 2019 survey about people's snacking habits. The investigators estimated that Americans spend about $500 a month on snacks, which equates to roughly $30,000 over a lifetime.

Clearly, snacks are an important part of our lives, and boy, are there a lot out there to choose from. It's hard to say what the most popular snack foods are. From Pringles to Doritos to Little Debbie snack cakes to hummus and pita, the world of snacks is as limitless as your taste buds and imagination. If the snacker is the daughter of Duff Goldman, one might imagine that cake is somehow involved. But the celebrity cake maker has given us reason to believe his little girl's recent food journey led to a different destination, maybe even a detonation. Goldman shared a photo on Instagram that has us imagining the bundle of energy setting off a Bamba explosion, and it is too cute.