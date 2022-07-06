You Can Order These Dishes From MasterChef Fave Michael Silverstein On Grubhub - Exclusive

The next time you're in the mood for a gourmet meal but don't feel like going out to get it, Grubhub has you covered with MasterChef Table. The delivery-only virtual restaurant, available in select cities around the country, features competition-worthy dishes created by past winners and favorites from "MasterChef." It's basically a Gordon Ramsay-approved dinner that you can get sent right to your door.

One of the featured chefs is Season 10's Michael Silverstein (who's now back for redemption on Season 12). The chef is known for his keto recipes with major flavor kicks, and now you can get a taste of his signature style. Silverstein said this fun project with Grubhub was "actually pretty easy because I made the food that I love." The Austin-based chef told Mashed that he "created a menu that's really a taste of home for me," which means bringing "a lot of the big, bold Texas flavors to everyone's table."

In an exclusive interview, Silverstein described, in delicious detail, the dishes he designed for the MasterChef Table menu. All in all, he calls it "a kickass menu with big flavors." Take it from us — you may as well get your Grubhub app open and ready now so you can order these craveable creations right away.