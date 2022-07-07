Coffee Mate's Newest Creamer Flavor Is Straight From The Oven

For those who drink coffee on the regular, it's hard to miss the glow up it's had over the years. What started as black coffee and maybe some milk and sugar has turned into an industry built to caffeinate everyone from the most exhausted morning commuters to those who need a midday pick-me-up. Coffee-focused companies have become known for their innovative flavors, emanating from a mix of new milks, fun-flavored syrups, and new bean blends. Starbucks' new arrivals include a Chocolate Cream Cold Brew, for example, and even a non-dairy almond milk latte for the holidays. Dunkin' has followed in the innovation department, releasing drinks such as coffee with butter pecan flavoring and a Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew.

And while many of these drinks are flavored by syrups, there has been plenty of development when it comes to flavored creamers, too. For those looking for something that might be a bit less sugary but still offers a bit of flavor enhancement, these are clutch.

In the past few years, Coffee Mate has come out with a ton of options to help mask coffee's bitter flavors, such as the Drumstick Vanilla Sundae Cone creamer and its fall-inspired flavored creamers. And the company's latest flavor creation is just as wow-worthy.